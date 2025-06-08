Edmonton bar puts its own vintage spin on Stanley Cup final

Send this page to someone via email

Slow Pour Beer Bar, a local Edmonton pub, is joining in on Oilers fans’ Stanley Cup spirit but with its own nostalgic spin.

During Round 2 of the Oilers’ playoff run against the Vegas Golden Knights, the owners of the bar went to an antique mall and found a 26-inch faux-wood Mitsubishi television from 1992. They now tell customers to “come party like it’s 1992” at their establishment, presenting the Stanley Cup final on the world’s least high-definition screen.

Edmonton’s Ice District has been the heartbeat of playoff excitement, but not all Oilers fans are crowding into downtown. Some are seeking quieter viewing spots like the Slow Pour Beer Bar.

“The usual places to go are kind of jam-packed, so when we discovered Slow Pour through social media (and) that they were playing it on this old-style TV, we thought it was just a unique way to see the game,” said Oilers fan Nathaniel Villegas.

“The puck gets a little lost. It’s a single pixel so it’s hard to kind of track, if you know what I mean,” said Ashley Callihoo, another Oilers fan. But she added that the warmth and nostalgia of the TV makes up for all of it.

