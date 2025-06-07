Police investigate possible poisoning after man dies, woman hospitalized north of Montreal

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man is dead and a woman is in hospital after falling ill while working in an empty in-ground pool in Ste-Thérèse on Montreal’s north shore.

Local police opened an investigation after being called to a home in the lower Laurentians town.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Emergency services were called just before 10 p.m. on Friday after two people had health problems while doing repair work on a pool liner.

A coroner will investigate the death and police say chemicals being used for outdoor work found nearby may be linked to the illnesses.

Several officers who responded to the scene also reported feeling ill and two neighbouring homes were evacuated as a precaution.

Chief Insp. Karine Desaulniers of the Thérèse-De Blainville police says the female victim is in stable condition in hospital.