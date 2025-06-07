Police investigate possible poisoning after man dies, woman hospitalized north of Montreal

A man is dead and a woman is in hospital after falling ill while working in an empty in-ground pool in Ste-Thérèse on Montreal’s north shore.
Local police opened an investigation after being called to a home in the lower Laurentians town.
Get breaking National news
Emergency services were called just before 10 p.m. on Friday after two people had health problems while doing repair work on a pool liner.
A coroner will investigate the death and police say chemicals being used for outdoor work found nearby may be linked to the illnesses.
Several officers who responded to the scene also reported feeling ill and two neighbouring homes were evacuated as a precaution.
Chief Insp. Karine Desaulniers of the Thérèse-De Blainville police says the female victim is in stable condition in hospital.
Comments