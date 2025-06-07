Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Police investigate possible poisoning after man dies, woman hospitalized north of Montreal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 7, 2025 2:54 pm
1 min read
A Blainville Police patrol car is seen in Blainville, Que., Tuesday, May 20, 2025. View image in full screen
A Blainville Police patrol car is seen in Blainville, Que., Tuesday, May 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Pierre St-Arnaud
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A man is dead and a woman is in hospital after falling ill while working in an empty in-ground pool in Ste-Thérèse on Montreal’s north shore.

Local police opened an investigation after being called to a home in the lower Laurentians town.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Emergency services were called just before 10 p.m. on Friday after two people had health problems while doing repair work on a pool liner.

A coroner will investigate the death and police say chemicals being used for outdoor work found nearby may be linked to the illnesses.

Trending Now

Several officers who responded to the scene also reported feeling ill and two neighbouring homes were evacuated as a precaution.

Chief Insp. Karine Desaulniers of the Thérèse-De Blainville police says the female victim is in stable condition in hospital.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices