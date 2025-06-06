Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Okanagan fire officials urge vigilance amid early season heat, pair of ‘close-call fires’

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted June 6, 2025 5:51 pm
2 min read
Thursday's fire next to Mill Creek damaged a home and destroyed a vehicle. View image in full screen
Thursday's fire next to Mill Creek damaged a home and destroyed a vehicle. Cari-Lynn Thiessen
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

With the Okanagan experiencing an early season stretch of hot weather, fire officials are urging the public to be vigilant.

“Although it’s early June, very hot weather,” said Mike Walroth, protective services director with the Regional District of Central Okanagan. “Be careful when you’re out, recreating and anywhere close to dry grass, because the grass is starting to dry off and we just want to avoid situations like this.”

Walroth referred to a fire that erupted in a residential neighbourhood next to Mill Creek Regional Park Thursday afternoon.

The fire started on the west side of Spencer Road, with fire officials saying that it jumped to the north side of the road, where it damaged a house and destroyed a vehicle.

“The fire was moving very quickly and extended into the tree up above,” said Eric Grootendorst, assistant chief of training with the Kelowna Fire Department. “It required a very fast intervention from fire crews.”

Story continues below advertisement

The intervention involved 60 firefighters from five different fire departments along with support from the B.C. Wildfire Service.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We saw a rank two fire behaviour, which  is considered a low-vigour surface fire,” said Cali Nessman, fire information officer with the Kamloops Fire Centre.

Click to play video: 'West Kelowna Fire Chief reminds residents to ‘FireSmart’ their properties'
West Kelowna Fire Chief reminds residents to ‘FireSmart’ their properties

B.C. Wildfire service was also called out to the South Okanagan on Wednesday where a four hectare-sized fire broke out along Green Lake Road above OK Falls.

Trending Now

Both fires are suspected to be human caused.

According to B.C. Wildfire Service, there have already been 49 wildfires within the Kamloops Fire Centre, which includes the Okanagan, since April 1st.

While so far they have all been fairly small, the fire danger rating is going up.

Story continues below advertisement

“Throughout the Kamloops Fire Center, we’re seeing a fire danger rating of moderate with pockets of extreme,” said Nessman. “And that goes the same for the Okanagan region, moderate with pockets of extreme.”

The forecast calls for continued hot temperatures over the next several days across the region.

Click to play video: 'FortisBC cannot move ahead with a protective power outages'
FortisBC cannot move ahead with a protective power outages
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices