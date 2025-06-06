Legault says focus is on economy as legislative session ends and his party trails in the polls

See more sharing options

Quebec Premier François Legault says the economy is his top priority as the provincial legislature rises for the summer.

Legault says he wants to see new projects launched across Quebec in the face of U.S. President Donald Trump’s economic threats, including in the mining sector.

Legault’s government has been trailing in the polls for months behind the sovereigntist Parti Québécois.

The premier’s Coalition Avenir Québec also struggled during this legislative session to change the channel on an embarrassing scandal involving cost overruns at Quebec’s auto insurance board.

The government announced a plan this week to reduce permanent immigration targets and Legault says it is working to protect Quebec values and identity.

Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says Legault has lost the legitimacy to govern ahead of an election expected in October 2026.