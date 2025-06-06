Thousands of window AC units recalled for mould risk, Health Canada says

Send this page to someone via email

Tens of thousands of window-mounted air conditioner units are being recalled in Canada as part of a broader North American recall over the risk of mould exposure.

This comes as summer-like temperatures and wildfire smoke spread across many parts of Canada.

The government of Canada recall website says the recall involves several models manufactured by Midea, and sold under brand names including Midea, Comfort Aire, Danby, Frigidaire, Insignia, Keystone, LBG Products, Mr. Cool, Perfect Aire and Sea Breeze specifically designed to fit in windows.

The recall is similar to the notice issued in the United States by the Consumer Product and Safety Commission, which says there are about 1.7 million affected units in the U.S. in addition to nearly 46,000 in Canada.

According to the recall notice, some of these units reportedly are unable to drain pooled water effectively, which can lead to an increased risk of mould growth.

The notice also warns that mould exposure “poses risks of respiratory issues or other infections.”

Warmer temperatures are leading many Canadians to start cranking their air conditioning for relief from the heat, and as wildfires in parts of the Prairies lead to more time spent indoors to avoid exposure to smoke, many could be exposing themselves to mould if they are using AC units under the recall list.

With smoke exposure, some types of air conditioners may protect individuals from the associated risks, but not all types of AC units are effective at filtering out fine particulates found in wildfire smoke.

The manufacturer, Midea, says as of Tuesday, it has received five reports from Canadian customers of mould in their air conditioner units, and says the solution may involve a technician repairing or replacing a drain plug or bubble level.

Affected customers are asked to contact Midea for a free repair or a potential refund where applicable.