Manitoba to provide wildfire update Thursday afternoon

The Manitoba government is set to provide the latest update on the province’s ongoing wildfire situation.

A number of provincial officials will speak to media at 12:45 p.m. Thursday, including Natural Resources Minister Ian Bushie, Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Lisa Naylor, Kristin Hayward, assistant deputy minister, Manitoba Wildfire Service and Conservation Officer Service, and Christine Stevens, assistant deputy minister, Manitoba Emergency Management Organization.

By Wednesday, there were 27 active fires across Manitoba, putting the year’s total so far — 111 — well above the average of 88 at this time of year.

Global News will stream the news conference live on this page.