Canada

6-year-old child seriously injured after falling from 10th floor Toronto apartment

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 5, 2025 5:34 pm
1 min read
Toronto police attend the scene of a fall in Toronto on June 5, 2025.
Toronto police attend the scene of a fall in Toronto on June 5, 2025. Global News
A six-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after falling from the 10th floor of an apartment building in Toronto.

Toronto police said the child fell around 2 p.m. on Thursday, with police and paramedics both called to the scene.

The incident took place in the Mount Dennis neighbourhood of northwest Toronto.

A spokesperson for the force said the child was taken to hospital by paramedics under an emergency run. They said the circumstances that led to the child falling were “still being investigated.”

Paramedics confirmed to Global News the child’s injuries were serious and life-threatening.

