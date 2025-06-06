Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

More Montreal business owners facing extortion, police say

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted June 6, 2025 5:00 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'More Montreal merchants facing extortion'
More Montreal merchants facing extortion
WATCH: Montreal police have arrested 13 people in connection with a series of extortion crimes targeting the owners of two downtown Montreal restaurants. Eight men and two women between the ages of 28 and 44 are said to be involved in two independent crime organizations. City officials say the recent surge in this type of crime is unacceptable. Global's Elizabeth Zogalis reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Montreal police arrested 13 people in connection with a series of extortion crimes targeting the owners of two downtown Montreal restaurants earlier this week.

Eight men and two women between the ages of 28 and 44 are said to be involved in two independent crime organizations.

The extortion targeted the owners of two restaurants in the downtown Ville-Marie borough stemming back to last fall.

“The investigation wasn’t focused on the people who did the crimes, but on a higher level for the criminals,” said SPVM Cmdr. Pierre-Marc Houle.

Thirteen arrests were made following an extensive investigation that involved multiple jurisdictions including the Sureté du Québec.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Fifteen warrants were executed mostly in Montreal and also in Laval and Châteauguay,” said Houle.

Story continues below advertisement

Montreal police say extortion is nothing new but there has been an uptick in this type of crime since the pandemic, which they say they are monitoring closely.

“We encourage business owners speak up with the SPVM if they have any information to give to us,” added Houle.

Alia Hassan Cournol, councillor for Hochelaga Maisonneuve, said the city is working closely with the merchant’s associations and the police.

“For both our administration and the SPVM. it’s a priority,” said Hassan Cournol.

Trending Now

“Business owners need to reach out to the SPVM, that’s really important. The more data they have, the more tactical they are on the ground.”

The incidents also serve as a reminder of how important it is to invest in the city’s youth population.

“Investing in infrastructure, investing in believing in the younger crowd and giving them space,” said Hassan Cournol.

Opposition leader for Ensemble Montréal, Soraya Martinez Ferrada, believes these types of crimes are completely unacceptable.

“It has to be tolerance zero and people need to feel safe, to call the police and say what’s happening,” she said during a press conference Thursday morning.

Montreal police say investigations are ongoing. Police are also looking into other recent incidents, including last week’s firebombing of two restaurants and one coffee shop targeted by mistake.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices