Crime

Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon on stand for 2nd day at civil trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 5, 2025 4:26 pm
1 min read
Founder of 'Just for Laughs' festival faces retrial in Montreal – Dec 9, 2024
Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon is back on the stand in his own defence at a sexual assault civil trial in Montreal.

The Quebec impresario is being sued by nine women for a total of nearly $14 million in damages over allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.

The 70-year-old Rozon took the stand for a second day in the high profile trial, discussing the rise of the comedy empire he founded.

He also elaborated on some of his personal relationships during those periods.

Rozon has denied the allegations against him and his time on the stand is expected to continue over several days in the coming weeks.

All of the women suing him have testified about their experiences and faced cross-examination.

