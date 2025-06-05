Scott Moe faces call to bring in military as Saskatchewan wildfires rage

Send this page to someone via email

As wildfires continue to devour buildings and force thousands from their homes in Saskatchewan, the Opposition NDP is calling on Premier Scott Moe to ask for help from the military.

NDP Leader Carla Beck, in a letter to Moe Thursday, questioned what the premier was waiting for.

“Every available resource in our country must be deployed to fight these fires. We cannot afford to leave help on the table,” Beck wrote.

“I still remember the wildfires of 2015 and then-premier Brad Wall’s decision to bring in the military and call for a co-ordinated national response.”

Moe has not ruled out asking for federal aid but has said Saskatchewan does not need Ottawa’s assistance.

Provincial fire officials say the abilities of federal firefighters are limited and usually only brought in to battle blazes that are contained.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatchewan is currently receiving firefighter assistance from other provinces and the United States.

More than 30,000 people in Saskatchewan and Manitoba have been forced to flee their homes ahead of scores of wildfires in recent days.

1:57 Northern Saskatchewan wildfire evacuees face uncertainty and loss

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew has already asked for, and is receiving, help from Canada’s military.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Smoke from the fires has drifted as far east as Newfoundland and Labrador and as far south as Florida in recent days, prompting health warnings in some regions.

The major evacuation zones are in and around La Ronge, Saskatchewan, where 7,000 have been forced out, and in the city of Flin Flon, Man., where all 5,000 city residents along with another thousand in the surrounding vicinity have had to leave.

Story continues below advertisement

2:10 U.S. sends reinforcements to combat wildfires threatening Manitoba

The fires have also displaced about 6,700 in the Pimicikamak Cree Nation in north-central Manitoba.

The leader of Pimicikamak Cree Nation said additional help is coming to his community after he joined other First Nations leaders in calling for adequate equipment and resources.

Chief David Monias said in a post on social media Thursday morning that he spoke with Kinew and fire officials about his concerns that the remote First Nation lacks suitable fire suppression resources.

Monias said a crew of 30 to 35 structural firefighters, along with six pumpers, tankers and command teams, are being deployed to the community.

“This is no ordinary response,” Monias wrote in his post.

“This is a coalition of nations, communities and protectors coming together in unity, shoulder to shoulder, to confront that threat that has uprooted lives, chased families from their homes and loomed over our lands for more than two weeks.”

Story continues below advertisement

They are to join firefighting crews from the province and the United States who are already on the ground, Monias added.

Aid is also coming for those displaced.

1:49 Wildfire evacuees wishing for more communication

The federal and provincial governments announced Wednesday that they will match every dollar donated to the Canadian Red Cross for wildfire disaster relief and recovery efforts across Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Manitoba and Saskatchewan declared states of emergency last week to allow various levels of government to co-ordinate resources and support.