Canada

Nova Scotia premier pitching ambitious ‘Wind West’ offshore wind energy project

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 5, 2025 2:21 pm
1 min read
Research enhances safety in wind industry
In response to Prime Minister Mark Carney’s bid to make Canada an “energy superpower,” Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is floating the idea of dramatically ramping up the province’s nascent offshore wind energy industry.

In an online video released earlier this week, Houston says he’s hoping Carney’s Liberal government will supply the federal money needed for a new megaproject the premier has dubbed “Wind West.”

The Progressive Conservative premier says the province is “on the edge of a clean energy breakthrough” and he plans to support construction of enough offshore wind turbines to supply 27 per cent of Canada’s total demand for electricity.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The video was released with little fanfare on Monday, a day before Canada’s provincial and territorial leaders met with Carney in Saskatoon, where the premiers pitched their wish lists for major projects.

Nova Scotia has no offshore wind turbines, but the province is in the process of licensing projects that could produce up to five gigawatts of electricity by 2030.

The premier’s plan calls for private and government funding to pay for construction of enough turbines to generate 40 gigawatts of electricity — eight times greater than the current projects — as well as a cross-country electricity cable.

Meanwhile, Houston’s government has yet to release any details about how this plan would be rolled out, aside from what’s in the video.

“Of course, there are questions,” Houston says. “Big projects always raise questions. But we are committed to working with Nova Scotians to ensure this project will benefit everyone.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

