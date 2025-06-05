Menu

Memorial mass in Vancouver to mark 40 days since Lapu Lapu Day attack

By Nono Shen and Brieanna Charlebois The Canadian Press
Posted June 5, 2025 2:52 pm
Click to play video: 'One month anniversary of Lapu Lapu Day tragedy'
One month anniversary of Lapu Lapu Day tragedy
RELATED: It has now been a month since the Lapu Lapu Tragedy. R.J. Aquino from Filipino B.C. talks about how the community is healing in the aftermath – May 26, 2025
Members of Vancouver’s Filipino community and others will honour and pray for victims of the Lapu Lapu festival attack at a memorial mass today, 40 days after the tragedy that left 11 people dead.

The date is significant in Filipino Catholic tradition as the end of a mourning period, and Rev. Francis Galvan says he expects the mass at St. Andrew’s Parish church in East Vancouver at 6 p.m. to be crowded.

Galvan, who is of Filipino heritage and is the pastor at Sacred Heart Parish in Delta, B.C., says it’s important for the healing process to be shared.

Click to play video: 'Filipino community concerned with Vancouver’s event for Lapu Lapu victims'
Filipino community concerned with Vancouver’s event for Lapu Lapu victims

He also says it’s important to show solidarity with victims’ families by hearing their stories and mourning together.

Vancouver police say seven people injured in the attack remain in hospital as of Tuesday afternoon, with six in stable condition and one in serious condition.

In a statement issued Thursday morning, advocacy group Filipino BC says the 40th day “holds deep spiritual meaning.”

“It is believed that the soul remains close to us during these 40 days, before finding peace and fully departing from the physical world.”

The statement lists names and ages of all 11 people who died in the attack, who ranged in age from five to 60.

“This is not closure,” Filipino BC said of the 40th day.

“Healing does not follow a schedule. But today offers a moment to pause. To gather. To feel. And to remind ourselves that healing, while difficult, is possible when we do it together.”

Click to play video: 'Brief court appearance for Lapu Lapu Day suspect'
Brief court appearance for Lapu Lapu Day suspect
RJ Aquino, who chairs Filipino BC, said the aftermath of the April 26 attack had cast a shadow over Filipino Heritage Month, which is marked every June.

He said some people were still having a difficult time crossing the street or even leaving their homes after the attack, but being with other members of the community is a way to encourage collective healing.

The City of Vancouver has separately announced plans for a large-scale memorial event later this month to honour the victims.

The “Come Together: Vancouver Strong,” benefit concert will be held at Rogers Arena, although the exact date has not been set.

Attack suspect Adam Kai-Ji Lo faces eight counts of second-degree murder, and Vancouver police have said more charges are expected.

He is due back in court on Friday, as preparations to determine if he’s fit to stand trial continue.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

