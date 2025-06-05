Winnipeg man arrested for string of Carman, Man. break-ins

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is in custody in connection with a string of break-and-enters at businesses in the Carman, Man. area, RCMP say.

The 30-year-old suspect, who was identified after police reviewed security footage, has been linked to four incidents — a broken window at a Main Street business in Carman on May 1, a break-in at a 1st Street SW business on June 1, in which cash was stolen, a break-in the next morning at a 4th Avenue SW business, in which alcohol was stolen, and an incident Tuesday in which a suspect fled the scene of a break-in that was in progress.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Each of these incidents took place shortly after 1 a.m.

The man has been charged with four counts of breaking and entering, as well as a charge of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

RCMP say they’re also looking for a woman who is believed to have been involved in some of the incidents.