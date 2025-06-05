Winnipeg man arrested for string of Carman, Man. break-ins

A Winnipeg man is in custody in connection with a string of break-and-enters at businesses in the Carman, Man. area, RCMP say.
The 30-year-old suspect, who was identified after police reviewed security footage, has been linked to four incidents — a broken window at a Main Street business in Carman on May 1, a break-in at a 1st Street SW business on June 1, in which cash was stolen, a break-in the next morning at a 4th Avenue SW business, in which alcohol was stolen, and an incident Tuesday in which a suspect fled the scene of a break-in that was in progress.
Each of these incidents took place shortly after 1 a.m.
The man has been charged with four counts of breaking and entering, as well as a charge of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
RCMP say they’re also looking for a woman who is believed to have been involved in some of the incidents.
