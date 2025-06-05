Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg man arrested for string of Carman, Man. break-ins

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 5, 2025 1:32 pm
1 min read
RCMP said one person has been charged and they are still searching for another person after two firetrucks were stolen in the village of Champion, Alta. earlier this month. View image in full screen
RCMP police vehicle. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Winnipeg man is in custody in connection with a string of break-and-enters at businesses in the Carman, Man. area, RCMP say.

The 30-year-old suspect, who was identified after police reviewed security footage, has been linked to four incidents — a broken window at a Main Street business in Carman on May 1, a break-in at a 1st Street SW business on June 1, in which cash was stolen, a break-in the next morning at a 4th Avenue SW business, in which alcohol was stolen, and an incident Tuesday in which a suspect fled the scene of a break-in that was in progress.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Each of these incidents took place shortly after 1 a.m.

The man has been charged with four counts of breaking and entering, as well as a charge of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

RCMP say they’re also looking for a woman who is believed to have been involved in some of the incidents.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Thefts at 3 Manitoba farms leave landowners, neighbours shaken'
Thefts at 3 Manitoba farms leave landowners, neighbours shaken
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices