Canada

Air quality watches, statements issued for a large portion of Ontario

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 5, 2025 10:47 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Long-term health effects of poor air quality due to wildfires'
Long-term health effects of poor air quality due to wildfires
Warmer weather and smoky air have become a familiar summer pair in many Canadian communities. On Clean Air Day, the City of Edmonton is pushing awareness of the long-term effect of smoke on adults, seniors and young children. Sarah Komadina reports.
With wildfire smoke looming over Ontario, Environment Canada has issued air quality watches and statements for a large portion of the province.

The statements run from Sarnia and London north into Fort Albany and include Moosonee, Thunder Bay and Sault Ste. Marie, and vary depending on location.

London and Sarnia are expected to be dealing with wildfire smoke throughout Thursday. Conditions are expected to improve overnight but could continue into Friday, according to Environment Canada.

Farther north, the conditions are expected to last for several days, with the agency warning that “as smoke levels increase, health risks increase.”

The watches, which are considered more serious, extend from Attawapiskat west into Saskatchewan as well as from Kirkland Lake north into the northeastern portion of Quebec.

Click to play video: 'How researchers are detecting wildfires with high-tech tools'
How researchers are detecting wildfires with high-tech tools

Environment Canada warned that “during heavy smoke conditions, everyone’s health is at risk regardless of their age or health status.”

In both cases, it says to limit time outdoors and consider reducing or rescheduling outdoor events or activities.

“You may experience mild and common symptoms such as eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches or a mild cough. More serious but less common symptoms include wheezing, chest pains or severe cough,” the federal agency said, before warning people to seek medical treatment in cases of emergency.

Some of the smoke is coming from wildfires burning in northern Ontario, Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell said Tuesday as hazy skies were present over much of southern Ontario.

He said the rain the southern portion of the province was seeing Wednesday night and Thursday would clear the air.

“The air will temporarily clear out with rain Wednesday night into Thursday, but smoke will likely be back by the weekend. Smoke will be a frequent occurrence depending on which way the winds blow until a soaking rain falls out west, and that’s still at least several days away,” Farnell said.

