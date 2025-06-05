SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

As Trump hikes steel tariffs, industry urges ‘action’ in Ottawa meetings

By Ari Rabinovitch Global News
Posted June 5, 2025 11:03 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada’s steel, aluminum industries worry Trump’s tariff hike will ‘accerelate market destruction’'
Canada’s steel, aluminum industries worry Trump’s tariff hike will ‘accerelate market destruction’
Pressure is mounting on Prime Minister Mark Carney to respond quickly to U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff hike on steel and aluminum imports. Felicia Parrillo looks at how Canada's aluminum and steel industries are warning about the consequences of the escalating Canada-U.S. trade war, and the action industry leaders want Carney to take.
The Canadian Steel Producers Association and union group leaders are visiting Ottawa on Thursday to “urge” the federal government to respond to higher steel and aluminum tariffs from the U.S. with “immediate action.”

This comes just after U.S. President Donald Trump doubled down on his tariff policy by increasing levies from 25 per cent to 50 per cent on Wednesday, specifically targeting imports of steel and aluminum products.

Prime Minister Mark Carney called the escalation “illegal.”

Click to play video: 'How will Carney respond to Trump’s steel and aluminum tariff hike?'
How will Carney respond to Trump’s steel and aluminum tariff hike?

In a statement, the Canadian Steel Producers Association said the government “must immediately implement new tariffs at our own borders to stem the flow of unfairly traded steel from entering Canada and cannibalizing our industry.”

The statement also describes how at the prior tariff rate the industry “saw significant layoffs, curtailed investments and a significant drop of shipments to the United States.”

With the tariffs increased to 50 per cent, the group says, “the U.S. market is effectively closed to Canadian steel, leaving billions of dollars of Canadian steel without a market.”

The statement is also urging the government “to protect our industry” by fully re-instating retaliatory tariffs on steel imports from the U.S. and matching their escalation.

Trending Now

Ontario Premier Doug Ford called the U.S. move “unfortunate” on Wednesday and said he wants to see “tariff-for-tariff, dollar-for-dollar” retaliation and a matching retaliatory tariff put in place.

“Unfortunately, they broke a verbal agreement. That’s unfortunate, it’s going to cost the American people,” he said. “I want to make sure the federal government slaps another 25 per cent on their steel.”

Click to play video: 'Premier Ford says Trump ‘broke a verbal agreement’ by slapping 50% tariffs on Canadian steel'
Premier Ford says Trump ‘broke a verbal agreement’ by slapping 50% tariffs on Canadian steel

More to come.

