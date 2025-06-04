SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Fire

Firefighters, air tankers tackle wildfire near Okanagan Falls

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 4, 2025 8:41 pm
1 min read
WATCH: Firefighting crews and air tankers are tackling a wildfire that broke out near Okanagan Falls this Wednesday.
Firefighting crews and air tankers are tackling a wildfire that broke out near Okanagan Falls on Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy smoke could be seen billowing above the Mount Hawthorne area, south of Okanagan Falls.

Volunteer firefighters from the community are responding to the blaze with support from the B.C. Wildfire Service.

The fire is estimated to be just under a hectare and out of control.

At this time, the wildfire is suspected to be human-caused.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is asking everyone to stay out of the area.

If further action is required, a notification will be sent via Voyent Alert! For further information, visit   emergency.rdos.bc.ca for the latest updates and resources or call the RDOS EOC at 250-490-4225.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

