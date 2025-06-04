Firefighters, air tankers tackle wildfire near Okanagan Falls

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighting crews and air tankers are tackling a wildfire that broke out near Okanagan Falls on Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy smoke could be seen billowing above the Mount Hawthorne area, south of Okanagan Falls.

Volunteer firefighters from the community are responding to the blaze with support from the B.C. Wildfire Service.

The fire is estimated to be just under a hectare and out of control.

At this time, the wildfire is suspected to be human-caused.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is asking everyone to stay out of the area.

If further action is required, a notification will be sent via Voyent Alert! For further information, visit emergency.rdos.bc.ca for the latest updates and resources or call the RDOS EOC at 250-490-4225.