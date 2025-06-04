Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kelowna mayor questions pediatric ward closure at hospital

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted June 4, 2025 8:07 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Kelowna mayor raises concerns over pediatric unit closure'
Kelowna mayor raises concerns over pediatric unit closure
WATCH: The mayor of Kelowna is raising concern about the on-going closure of the pediatrics unit at Kelowna General Hospital. Interior Health blames the closure on a shortage of doctors and expects it to last at least five more weeks. Klaudia Van Emmerik has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Concerns over the pediatric ward closure at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) continue to grow a week and half into the service disruption.

“We’re a huge city. This should not be happening,” said Louise Harris, a Kelowna mother of six. “As a parent this is very concerning.”

The pediatrician ward closed on May 26 for six weeks, possibly longer, as Interior Health (IH) struggles to recruit and retain physicians at the hospital.

The health authority has confirmed that since the ward’s closure, it has transferred six pediatric patients to other hospitals across the health region.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna ER doctor speaks out on staffing shortages affecting pediatric patients'
Kelowna ER doctor speaks out on staffing shortages affecting pediatric patients

IH previously defended its decision to close the ward, saying it had no choice because it needed to preserve pediatrician coverage for critical services, such as high-risk deliveries.

Story continues below advertisement

“Scared but also angry,” is how Leslie Plummer described how she feels about the closure.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Kelowna woman cares for her four-year old granddaughter four days a week.

“Why would they let this happen, why did they get to this point where this happened?” she told Global News.

They’re questions the city’s mayor is also seeking answers to, despite health care delivery not being in the municipality’s jurisdiction.

“We have great concern with respect to it,” Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas said. “We feel it is our obligation to question and when we question, we’ll question Interior Health and we’ll also question the ministry to see whether something happened here that potentially snuck up on Interior Health or whether it’s some negotiations that are taking place at this particular point in time.”

Dyas added, “What would be some of the reasoning behind this and is this a situation that may come up in other areas or other specialists within the hospital?”

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Doctor shortage leads to scary ER visit for Kelowna parents'
Doctor shortage leads to scary ER visit for Kelowna parents

In an email to Global News, IH stated, “Interior Health social work teams are available to support families with the logistics of transferring a child, and to help ease the burden, IH offers a Hardship Policy that can assist with related costs, including transportation.”

Story continues below advertisement

For some parents, however, the situation goes beyond finances.

“For myself, if it was one kid, I still have three others right, whereas here I could go back and forth,” said Vanessa Disterhoft, a West Kelowna mother of four.

IH has said it hopes to re-open the 10-bed pediatric ward in some time in July but could not guarantee the timeline at this point.

The dire situation has many parents and caregivers pleading for a remedy sooner rather than later.

“Please, please help us find a solution,” Plummer said.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices