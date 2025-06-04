Menu

Environment

Texada woman launches campaign to save island’s lone grizzly bear

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 4, 2025 2:11 pm
1 min read
Texada Island woman looks to save lone grizzly bear
WATCH: A Texada Island woman has launched a campaign to save a grizzly bear that's managed to swim to her island from the Powell River area.
A Texada Island woman has launched a campaign to save a grizzly bear that managed to swim to the island from the Powell River area.

The male grizzly has already been tagged and relocated twice before.

The Conservation Officer Service tells Global News that due to recent conflict history, the bear poses a serious threat to public safety, so it has been ordered to be destroyed.

Texada resident Katrin Glenn-Bittner is pleading to have the bear saved, saying it has done nothing wrong.

“I’ve been given a one per cent chance, if I do my absolute best, that he may live, but the chance that he’ll be destroyed is greater, and he don’t know like the outcome is pretty much given,” she told Global News.

“We need the government to work with us regarding stopping to destroy them.”

Glenn-Bittner said she has given up on an earlier plan to privately fund the grizzly bear’s relocation.

