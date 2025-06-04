Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man charged with stunt driving by Ontario police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 4, 2025 9:55 am
1 min read
A Winnipeg man is facing a stunt driving charge after being pulled over Tuesday night by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) near Thunder Bay, police say.

Police said the incident took place shortly after 10:30 p.m. on 11-17 Highway in the Municipality of Shuniah, when an officer spotted a vehicle going 150 kilometres per hour in a 90 zone.

A 35-year-old driver’s licence has been suspended for 30 days, and his vehicle impounded for 14 days. He was released from custody and is set to appear in a Thunder Bay courtroom June 30 to face a charge of stunt driving at excessive speed.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

