Quebec intimate image sharing law comes into effect Wednesday

A Quebec law is coming into force, giving people new tools to obtain a court order to remove intimate images posted online.

Under the Criminal Code, publishing, texting or sharing intimate images of someone without their consent is a crime.

But for most victims, this does not always mean unlawfully shared images will get removed quickly.

The new Quebec law allows victims to fill out a form online or at a courthouse and obtain an order from a judge requiring the images or footage to be removed.

Failure to comply comes with stiff penalties — with fines up to $50,000 per day for a first offence or 18 months in jail.

Quebec is the second province after British Columbia to pass legislation protecting victims of non-consensual image sharing.