Court turfs Metro Vancouver attempt to delay sewage plant legal battle

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has denied Metro Vancouver’s attempt to delay an ongoing legal battle with Acciona, the former contractor of the North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant is an estimated $3 billion over budget.

Metro Vancouver blames the disaster on contractor Acciona, which it fired. Acciona maintains that Metro Vancouver’s failure to deliver on its obligations prompted their $250 million damage claim.

In a July 2024 interview, Metro Vancouver’s CAO said Acciona had failed to deliver.

Jerry Dobrovolny said, “One of the difficulties we have is we’re locked in litigation with our previous contractor, who we let go for not delivering on what was contracted”.

In his ruling, Justice Bruce Elwood stated, “I am persuaded that there is a real risk to Acciona of a loss of evidence if the adjournment is granted” and “if the trial is adjourned, there will be a further three-and-a-half-year delay … For these reasons, the application to adjourn the trial is dismissed.”

Elwood also ruled that Metro Vancouver “is a sophisticated litigant represented by one of the leading law firms in the country. The resources required to litigate this case on the current schedule are not disproportionate to the amount of money involved.”

Metro Vancouver told Global News, “Acciona has produced nearly four million documents, an extraordinarily large document production that disrupts the usual flow of the litigation process.”

The regional district added that it “respects Justice Elwood’s decision and will continue to work diligently to prepare for the March 2027 trial date.”

Acciona responded, “We welcome the court decision and will continue to work towards a timely resolution. Acciona remains committed to full transparency and a full review of this project by the court.”