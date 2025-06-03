Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Court turfs Metro Vancouver attempt to delay sewage plant legal battle

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted June 3, 2025 8:53 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Supreme Court denies Metro Vancouver request to delay trial over new sewage treatment plant'
Supreme Court denies Metro Vancouver request to delay trial over new sewage treatment plant
A B.C. Supreme Court judge is dismissing Metro Vancouver Regional District's request to delay the trial over the North Shore's new sewage treatment project. The contractor is seeking damages after the District cancelled the contract in 2022. Catherine Urquhart has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has denied Metro Vancouver’s attempt to delay an ongoing legal battle with Acciona, the former contractor of the North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant is an estimated $3 billion over budget.

Metro Vancouver blames the disaster on contractor Acciona, which it fired. Acciona maintains that Metro Vancouver’s failure to deliver on its obligations prompted their $250 million damage claim.

Click to play video: 'Fired wastewater plant contractor fires back at Metro Vancouver'
Fired wastewater plant contractor fires back at Metro Vancouver

In a July 2024 interview, Metro Vancouver’s CAO said Acciona had failed to deliver.

Story continues below advertisement

Jerry Dobrovolny said, “One of the difficulties we have is we’re locked in litigation with our previous contractor, who we let go for not delivering on what was contracted”.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In his ruling, Justice Bruce Elwood stated, “I am persuaded that there is a real risk to Acciona of a loss of evidence if the adjournment is granted” and “if the trial is adjourned, there will be a further three-and-a-half-year delay … For these reasons, the application to adjourn the trial is dismissed.”

Elwood also ruled that Metro Vancouver “is a sophisticated litigant represented by one of the leading law firms in the country. The resources required to litigate this case on the current schedule are not disproportionate to the amount of money involved.”

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Wastewater treatment plant debacle'
Wastewater treatment plant debacle

Metro Vancouver told Global News, “Acciona has produced nearly four million documents, an extraordinarily large document production that disrupts the usual flow of the litigation process.”

Story continues below advertisement

The regional district added that it “respects Justice Elwood’s decision and will continue to work diligently to prepare for the March 2027 trial date.”

Acciona responded, “We welcome the court decision and will continue to work towards a timely resolution. Acciona remains committed to full transparency and a full review of this project by the court.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices