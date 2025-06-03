Menu

Canada

Portage and Main to reopen to Winnipeg pedestrians in just a few weeks

By Teagan Rasche Global News
Posted June 3, 2025 6:29 pm
2 min read
Construction is almost finished at Portage and Main. View image in full screen
Construction is almost finished at Portage and Main. Jordan Pearn/Global News
Right in the heart of downtown Winnipeg seemed like the perfect place for WOW! Hospitality to expand its operations.

The restaurant company opened up three new concepts just over a year ago.

“It’s a beautiful, beautiful building. There’s nothing more iconic than Portage and Main here in Winnipeg,” vice-president of operations Michelle Field said.

A few months after the eateries opened, the City of Winnipeg announced it would be reopening Portage and Main to pedestrians.

“Any traffic is wonderful for all of us. Any towers around Portage and Main,” Field said.

The project is on track and staying on its $21 million budget.

“It’s a lot of work to do and it’s a tight timeframe but we should meet the June 27 deadline,” City of Winnipeg manager of engineering Brad Neirinck said.

Reopening the iconic intersection is now just a few weeks away, but it’s also creating uncertainty as the the fate of the underground circus is up in the air.

“Nobody wants to walk outside when it’s -40 c in Winnipeg. I think it would be dramatically affecting all the businesses in this tower and all the other towers,” Field said.

Fellow underground business, Stoneworks Bistro, also wants answers. Owner Mike Publicover says a circus closure would impact catering.

“I stay inside the environment. To go outside, I have to be fully enclosed. You can’t really take a wagon across the street in the wintertime,” Publicover said.

City councillor Jeff Browaty expects answers soon.

“The public service has been working and I understand we are going to see a report probably before the summer break that indicates how much it’s going to cost and how long it would take to keep the underground open, close it, or even to keep it partially open,” Browaty said.

Businesses hoping the additional traffic above ground can continue with the underground customers they regularly see.

