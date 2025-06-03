Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Rasmus Kupari leaves Winnipeg Jets for Switzerland

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted June 3, 2025 7:01 pm
2 min read
Winnipeg Jets' Rasmus Kupari (15) celebrates his goal on the Dallas Stars with Alex Iafallo (9) during first period NHL hockey action in Winnipeg, Saturday November 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Jets' Rasmus Kupari (15) celebrates his goal on the Dallas Stars with Alex Iafallo (9) during first period NHL hockey action in Winnipeg, Saturday November 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

For the second time in just over a week, a member of the Winnipeg Jets organization has left the club to play in Europe.

Forward Axel Jonsson-Fjällby recently signed in Sweden, and now Rasmus Kupari is also headed back overseas.

HC Lugano of Switzerland’s National League announced they’ve signed Kupari to a two-year contract.

The 25-year-old product of Finland spent parts of two seasons with the Jets after being acquired from the Los Angeles Kings in the Pierre-Luc Dubois trade.

“I think Lugano is the ideal place to take the next step in my career,” Kupari said in a translated statement. “I want to be a leader on and off the ice and bring my game to the entire rink, both defensively and offensively. I think my most important skill is skating.”

Story continues below advertisement

Kupari started last season as the Jets fourth line centre, but he lost his place in the lineup after suffering a concussion and didn’t play at all in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In 59 games this past season, he scored five goals with three assists. He was held without a goal in 28 contests in his first season with Winnipeg.

“He is a first-round forward, a good skater with important qualities in every area of ​​the rink,” said HC Lugano general manager Janick Steinmann in a translated statement. “In North America he has often been assigned more defensive roles, but with us he will be able to assert his skills as a two-way player.

Trending Now

“I am convinced that his qualities adapt very well to the National League and he will also have a strong impact on the offensive phase. I am extremely happy to have him with us in Lugano and to be able to observe all his potential.”

Kupari was set to become a restricted free agent next month and the Jets can retain his NHL rights by making him a qualifying offer this summer.

Click to play video: 'John Shannon on the Jets: Looking to the offseason'
John Shannon on the Jets: Looking to the offseason
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices