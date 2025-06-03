Rasmus Kupari leaves Winnipeg Jets for Switzerland

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time in just over a week, a member of the Winnipeg Jets organization has left the club to play in Europe.

Forward Axel Jonsson-Fjällby recently signed in Sweden, and now Rasmus Kupari is also headed back overseas.

HC Lugano of Switzerland’s National League announced they’ve signed Kupari to a two-year contract.

The 25-year-old product of Finland spent parts of two seasons with the Jets after being acquired from the Los Angeles Kings in the Pierre-Luc Dubois trade.

“I think Lugano is the ideal place to take the next step in my career,” Kupari said in a translated statement. “I want to be a leader on and off the ice and bring my game to the entire rink, both defensively and offensively. I think my most important skill is skating.”

Story continues below advertisement

Kupari started last season as the Jets fourth line centre, but he lost his place in the lineup after suffering a concussion and didn’t play at all in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In 59 games this past season, he scored five goals with three assists. He was held without a goal in 28 contests in his first season with Winnipeg.

“He is a first-round forward, a good skater with important qualities in every area of ​​the rink,” said HC Lugano general manager Janick Steinmann in a translated statement. “In North America he has often been assigned more defensive roles, but with us he will be able to assert his skills as a two-way player.

“I am convinced that his qualities adapt very well to the National League and he will also have a strong impact on the offensive phase. I am extremely happy to have him with us in Lugano and to be able to observe all his potential.”

Kupari was set to become a restricted free agent next month and the Jets can retain his NHL rights by making him a qualifying offer this summer.