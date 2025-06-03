IN PHOTOS: Edmonton Oilers practise day before Game 1 of Stanley Cup final

The Edmonton Oilers held practice and spoke to the media Tuesday, before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday at Rogers Place in Edmonton.
View the photo gallery below to see some scenes from the practice and media day.
