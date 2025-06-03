More Canadians endorse Edmonton Oilers in Stanley Cup rematch against Panthers: poll

New polling suggests more Canadians are choosing to throw their support behind the Edmonton Oilers in this year’s Stanley Cup final, as the Alberta-based team prepares to once again face off against the Florida Panthers for hockey’s most prized trophy.

According to the results of a recent Ipsos poll conducted on behalf of Global News, 63 per cent of respondents said they are cheering for the Oilers, up six percentage points from polling done ahead of last year’s Stanley Cup final.

Story continues below advertisement

In a year that saw Canadian patriotism surge amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s imposition of tariffs on goods from Canada and his calls to make the country the 51st U.S. state, the data from the recent Ipsos poll hints at Canadians’ national pride playing a role in their support for the hockey team led by superstar centre Connor McDavid.

The survey found 85 per cent of respondents agreed the Oilers winning the Stanley Cup would be a significant triumph for Canada, symbolizing national spirit and resilience; 83 per cent agreed it is especially important this year for a Canadian team to win the Stanley Cup; 82 per cent agreed that the Stanley Cup final is more than just a hockey game — it’s an important show of Canadian pride and identity; and 56 per cent agreed that they will pay more attention to the Stanley Cup final this year than in the past.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Earlier this year, the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off tournament exposed political tensions between Canada and the U.S. At the tournament’s championship game between the two nations in February, Canadian singer Chantal Kreviazuk — who sang O Canada before the puck dropped — changed a lyric in Canada’s national anthem from “in all of us command” to “that only us command” and later confirmed Trump’s 51st state comments were the reason why.

Canada went on to win the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game 3-2 in overtime over the U.S. and McDavid scored the game-winning goal.

Story continues below advertisement

After the Oilers’ attempted to mount a comeback for the ages in the 2024 Stanley Cup final, rebounding from a 3-0 series deficit to force a Game 7, the team lost the championship game to the Panthers. This year’s championship series, which marks Florida’s third-straight trip to the final, gets underway with Game 1 in Alberta’s capital on Wednesday night.

The Ipsos poll found that 52 per cent of respondents said they have been following the NHL playoffs closely this year, up from 48 per cent in 2024.

Fifty-six per cent of respondents said they will pay more attention to the Stanley Cup final this year than in the past.

METHODOLOGY: These are some of the findings of an Ipsos poll conducted between May 30 and June 2, 2025, on behalf of Global News. For this survey, a sample of 1,001 Canadians aged 18+ was interviewed online. Quotas and weighting were employed to ensure that the sample’s composition reflects that of the Canadian population according to census parameters. The precision of Ipsos online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the poll is accurate to within ± 3.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, had all Canadians aged 18+ been polled. The credibility interval will be wider among subsets of the population. All sample surveys and polls may be subject to other sources of error, including, but not limited to coverage error, and measurement error.