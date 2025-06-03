SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Travel to U.S. from Canada drops again as domestic trips rise

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted June 3, 2025 11:24 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Cross border travel plummets'
Cross border travel plummets
RELATED: Cross-border travel plummets – May 12, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Domestic travel is increasing at Canada’s airports, new Statistics Canada travel data shows, while the number of people travelling by air to the U.S. dropped in April.

The data released Monday looked at the total number of passengers who passed through pre-board security screening at Canada’s eight largest airports, finding a total of 4.5 million people made their way through those checkpoints, a 3.6 per cent overall increase from April last year.

However, the number of those travelling to the U.S. dropped — again — as the U.S. trade war continues.

The agency found that of these travellers, 1.1 million were those heading to the U.S., also known as “transborder” traffic.

That figure was 5.8 per cent lower than the number seen in the same month last year.

Story continues below advertisement

Statistics Canada notes it’s also the third consecutive month of year-over-year decreases to the U.S., and compared with pre-pandemic levels in April 2019, transborder passenger counts were down 12.5 per cent.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Monday’s newly released data encompasses both Canadian and non-Canadian screened residents.

Click to play video: 'Canadians cancelling U.S. trips amid Donald Trump’s tariff threats'
Canadians cancelling U.S. trips amid Donald Trump’s tariff threats

In April of this year, the data shows air travellers to the U.S. accounted for 25.5 per cent of the total number of screened passengers, but that number is a drop from 28.1 per cent last year.

Trending Now

When it comes to this type of transborder traffic, the agency notes most is concentrated at the country’s four largest airports — Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and Calgary, which represent more than 90 per cent of all traffic to the U.S.

The data shows that each airport saw drops in screened passengers heading to the U.S.: Toronto Pearson International dropped by 5.3 per cent, Calgary International decreased by 1.6 per cent, Vancouver fell by 7.6 per cent and Pierre Elliott Trudeau International saw a 10 per cent decrease.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the number of people choosing instead to travel to other Canadian cities is up, with two million people travelling domestically, an increase of 7.4 per cent compared with last year and a 1.5 per cent rise from April 2019.

There’s also been an increase of 7.1 per cent in people choosing to travel to international destinations outside the U.S., with 1.4 million heading abroad.

Statistics Canada’s data shows the number of those travelling internationally is substantially higher than in April 2019 as well, jumping 19 per cent.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices