Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Feds set to introduce bill to enhance border security

By Jim Bronskill The Canadian Press
Posted June 3, 2025 7:10 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Throne speech: King Charles says Canada will enhance border security, stop flow of fentanyl'
Throne speech: King Charles says Canada will enhance border security, stop flow of fentanyl
RELATED: King Charles says Canada will enhance border security, stop flow of fentanyl
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree is expected to introduce a bill today spelling out the federal government’s next steps on border security.

The recent throne speech promised legislation to bolster security at Canada’s borders and new tools for police and intelligence agencies to help them stop the flow of deadly fentanyl and its precursors.

The government also said the Canada Border Services Agency will be given new powers to examine goods destined for export to prevent the movement of illegal and stolen products, including cars.

Click to play video: 'Canadian government ‘fact check’ dismisses Trump’s border security claims'
Canadian government ‘fact check’ dismisses Trump’s border security claims
Trending Now

The Liberals have worked to persuade U.S. President Donald Trump that Canada is doing enough to stem the southbound flow of drugs and migrants since he blamed fentanyl and irregular migration to justify tariffs on Canadian imports.

Story continues below advertisement

The new bill will build on earlier Canadian measures, including round-the-clock surveillance of the border using helicopters, drones and surveillance towers.

Ottawa is also working with Washington on a North American “joint strike force” to target organized crime groups that work across borders

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices