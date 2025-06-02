Cube van leaves trail of damaged vehicle destruction in central Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Some central Edmonton residents woke to find a trail of destruction on their street, after a cube van smashed up several vehicles overnight Monday.

It happened in the Inglewood neighbourhood, on 123 Street between 114 and 115 avenues, and was captured on video.

The white van drove down the street at around 3:45 a.m., going back and forth while ramming into several parked vehicles.

One resident captured the van smashing into a pickup truck at least eight times over the course of a minute.

View image in full screen A damaged vehicle in Inglewood neighbourhood of central Edmonton, where a white cube van smashed several other parked vehicles overnight on Monday, June 2, 2025. Supplied

The van caused massive damage to not only the vehicles, but trees and lawns on the side of the road.

Neighbours say they were woken up by the loud screeches and eventually several police cars.

“It was kind of madness,” said Anne-Marie Downey, who was awoken by the pandemonium.

“It sort of looked like a movie set, you know, by the time everybody got here with all the lights and everything.”

View image in full screen A damaged vehicle in Inglewood neighbourhood of central Edmonton, where a white cube van smashed several other parked vehicles overnight on Monday, June 2, 2025. Supplied

Downey said she’s glad she parked in her garage last night. Some people’s cars were totalled while others say they got lucky and their vehicle was spared.

“I was pretty bewildered when I woke up this morning and heard what happened,” said resident Justin Smalley, who credits his recently-planted garden full of rocks and stumps for stopping the truck, which he said is where police made their arrest.

“I think the truck was about 10 inches away from hitting our car and pushing it into our garage or through our garage door.

"We lucked out pretty good compared to the rest of the neighbours."

View image in full screen A damaged vehicle in Inglewood neighbourhood of central Edmonton, where a white cube van smashed several other parked vehicles overnight on Monday, June 2, 2025. Supplied

The Edmonton Police Service said officers boxed in the cube van and arrested a 55-year-old man, who is now expected to be charged with impaired driving.

— with files from Jasmine King, Global News