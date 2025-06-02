Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

B.C. launches review of home-sharing program after inquest into woman’s starvation death

By Ashley Joannou The Canadian Press
Posted June 2, 2025 7:43 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Jury return with 13 recommendations in Florence Girard inquest'
Jury return with 13 recommendations in Florence Girard inquest
RELATED: A coroner's jury has delivered 13 recommendations after hearing from 18 witnesses in the inquest into the death of Florence Girard, a woman with Down syndrome who starved to death while in care. Sarah MacDonald reports – Jan 24, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The British Columbia government is commissioning an independent review of the province’s home-share program, months after an inquest into the starvation death of a woman with Down syndrome in a Port Coquitlam share home.

A statement from the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction says the review will assess safety in home-sharing arrangements, standards that promote quality of life, as well as accountability and oversight measures.

Click to play video: 'CLBC caregiver not being paid'
CLBC caregiver not being paid

The government says it will convene an advisory body made up of individuals, families and service providers to give input for developing recommendations.

Story continues below advertisement

Florence Girard was 54 years old when she died in 2018, weighing only about 50 pounds in the home where she lived as part of the home-share program for people with developmental disabilities, managed by the Crown corporation Community Living BC.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A coroners inquest jury in January made 13 recommendations including calling for better training and pay for people who share their homes and an improved system to co-ordinate residents’ needs.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Community Living BC CEO responds to criticism in wake of client’s death'
Community Living BC CEO responds to criticism in wake of client’s death

Shane Simpson, chair of Community Living BC’s board, says in the statement that the Crown corporation welcomes the review and that the organization has made a number of changes to its processes and oversight since Girard’s death.

The government says the review is expected to be finished in the fall.

 

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices