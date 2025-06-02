Regina and Moose Jaw lift water restriction notices after treatment plant upgrades

See more sharing options

Last week, residents and businesses in both Regina and Moose Jaw were asked to reduce their water usage so that the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant could work on some upgrades.

Both cities issued a voluntary water restriction notice last Thursday.

On Monday, the notices were lifted as the work around the plant’s water filters was completed.

Katherine Ludwig has the full details in the video above.