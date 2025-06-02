Menu

Canada

Regina and Moose Jaw lift water restriction notices after treatment plant upgrades

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted June 2, 2025 7:26 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Regina and Moose Jaw lift water restriction notices'
Regina and Moose Jaw lift water restriction notices
WATCH: Both Moose Jaw and Regina have lifted the voluntary water restriction notices that both cities issued last Thursday due to work needing to be done at the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant.
Last week, residents and businesses in both Regina and Moose Jaw were asked to reduce their water usage so that the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant could work on some upgrades.

Both cities issued a voluntary water restriction notice last Thursday.

On Monday, the notices were lifted as the work around the plant’s water filters was completed.

Katherine Ludwig has the full details in the video above.

