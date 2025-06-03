Menu

Canada

Quebec willing to listen to pipeline proposals, premier says

By Dan Spector Global News
Posted June 3, 2025 5:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Legault says he’s ‘willing to listen’ to pipeline proposals at premiers’ meeting'
Legault says he’s ‘willing to listen’ to pipeline proposals at premiers’ meeting
WATCH: At a meeting of Canada's premiers in Saskatchewan on Monday, Francois Legault said he's willing to listen to proposals about a new pipeline through the province. The Quebec premier once called Alberta oil "dirty energy." But with Canada's economy being threatened by Donald Trump, things have changed. Dan Spector reports.
At a meeting of Canada’s premiers in Saskatchewan, François Legault said he’s willing to listen to proposals about a new pipeline through the province. He said any pipeline through the province would need to be approved by the government of Quebec.

“We need to see what’s the economic impact back for Quebec, what is the impact on the environment,” he said.

This is a far cry from when Legault called Alberta’s oil dirty back in 2018, saying there was no social acceptability for more of it flowing through Quebec

Now, tariffs from the United States are threatening the Canadian economy, and Prime Minister Carney is talking about making Canada an energy superpower.

“If there’s a project going to Quebec, we will study it,” he said.

For the full story, watch the video above.

