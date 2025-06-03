Quebec willing to listen to pipeline proposals, premier says

At a meeting of Canada’s premiers in Saskatchewan, François Legault said he’s willing to listen to proposals about a new pipeline through the province. He said any pipeline through the province would need to be approved by the government of Quebec.
“We need to see what’s the economic impact back for Quebec, what is the impact on the environment,” he said.
Get daily National news
This is a far cry from when Legault called Alberta’s oil dirty back in 2018, saying there was no social acceptability for more of it flowing through Quebec
Now, tariffs from the United States are threatening the Canadian economy, and Prime Minister Carney is talking about making Canada an energy superpower.
“If there’s a project going to Quebec, we will study it,” he said.
For the full story, watch the video above.
Comments