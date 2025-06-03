Quebec willing to listen to pipeline proposals, premier says

Send this page to someone via email

At a meeting of Canada’s premiers in Saskatchewan, François Legault said he’s willing to listen to proposals about a new pipeline through the province. He said any pipeline through the province would need to be approved by the government of Quebec.

“We need to see what’s the economic impact back for Quebec, what is the impact on the environment,” he said.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

This is a far cry from when Legault called Alberta’s oil dirty back in 2018, saying there was no social acceptability for more of it flowing through Quebec

Now, tariffs from the United States are threatening the Canadian economy, and Prime Minister Carney is talking about making Canada an energy superpower.

“If there’s a project going to Quebec, we will study it,” he said.

For the full story, watch the video above.