Historic Grand Banks schooner’s future being assessed at Lunenburg, N.S., shipyard

An assessment has been ordered to determine the options for a historic schooner that’s been berthed at the site of the Fisheries Museum of the Atlantic in Lunenburg, N.S.

The 85-year-old Theresa E. Connor is being described by the province’s Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage as “showing signs of wear,” and having “some structural concerns.”

Department spokesman Rob Maguire said Monday the vessel was moved from its spot by the waterfront museum and taken to the Lunenburg Shipyard and hoisted onto a dry dock in February.

The vessel — which has been part of the museum since 1967 — has undergone regular repairs every three to four years, but the spokesman says on this occasion it will “be undergoing a full assessment” to help determine its options.

“This will help us better understand the vessel’s condition and what work may be required,” he wrote in an email.

“We know how important the Theresa E. Connor is to the Lunenburg community and to the many Nova Scotians and visitors who’ve experienced the vessel as part of the Fisheries Museum of the Atlantic. That’s why we’re working closely with our colleagues at the museum and with the Department of Public Works to ensure the schooner is preserved in a way that honours its cultural and historical significance,” he said.

According to museum records, Theresa E. Connor is one of Canada’s oldest schooners, and the last to dory fish the Grand Banks out of the port of Lunenburg.

Built in 1938 at Smith and Rhuland Shipyard, it is one of only two remaining fishing schooners constructed by the shipbuilding firm, which constructed Bluenose and the majority of Lunenburg’s early 20th century fishing fleet.

The only other remaining vessel from this fleet is Sherman Zwicker, which was built in 1942 and is now a floating restaurant situated on the Hudson River in New York City.

Bradison Boutilier, the owner of Lunenburg Shipyard, said in an interview Monday that the vessel was among a generation of “knockabout” schooners that had an engine installed and the height of its masts reduced — as it continued to be used as the age of sail faded.

“Like all schooners and wooden vessels over the years, they just start to deteriorate and … now it’s just a matter of deciding what to do. It’s really up to them (the province),” he said.

“They’ve definitely done things over the years to preserve it and now I would guess there’s going to be a bigger decision being made.”

Paul Baskett, a shipwright and owner of the Old Town Boatworks in Lunenburg said if a major refit of the schooner is needed to keep the vessel safely afloat, it will likely be costly.

He said there are aspects of the vessel that have been fascinating for the public to see over the years, such as the portion of the boat where the crew of about 24 fishers used to sleep and work.

“It’s absolutely amazing, it gives you goosebumps if you’re into that sort of thing,” he said.

However, he said it may be possible to take that space and attach it to the museum, without having to spend millions of dollars retrofitting the vessel to allow it to remain in the water.

“It would be an amazing exhibit, and it would cost a lot less than building a new schooner,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2025.