Springer hits two homers as Jays top Athletics

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – George Springer hit two of Toronto’s four home runs in an 8-7 victory over the Athletics on Saturday afternoon at Rogers Centre.

The designated hitter had a solo shot in the third inning off right-hander Gunnar Hoglund and added another in the fifth.

Addison Barger hit a two-run blast in Toronto’s four-run first inning and Bo Bichette added a solo shot in the second to help the Blue Jays (30-28) win their fourth game in a row.

Toronto closer Jeff Hoffman gave up a two-run homer to Brent Rooker in the ninth inning before nailing down his 13th save. With a runner in scoring position, second baseman Ernie Clement made a diving catch to preserve the win.

Story continues below advertisement

Nathan Lukes had two RBIs for Toronto and Clement chipped in with two hits and a run. Blue Jays centre-fielder Daulton Varsho left the game in the third inning due to left hamstring discomfort.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Tyler Soderstrom hit a three-run homer off Toronto opener Braydon Fisher in the first inning and Canadian Denzel Clarke added a two-run shot in the second.

The Blue Jays extended their home winning streak to six games and have won eight of their last 12 games overall. Toronto has scored 31 runs over the first three games of the four-game series.

The Athletics (23-36) have dropped five in a row, 16 of their last 17, and 10 straight road games.

Clarke, a Toronto native, knocked Fisher out of the game with his first career homer. Easton Lucas came on in relief and threw 4 2/3 shutout innings.

Announced attendance was 38,017 and the game took two hours 36 minutes to play.

VLAD STREAK

Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singled in the first inning to extend his career-high on-base streak to 31 games.

It’s the longest active streak in the major leagues.

ROSTER MOVES

Story continues below advertisement

The Blue Jays recalled Lucas from Triple-A Buffalo before the game and designated right-hander Jose Urena for assignment.

CRICKET DAY

Members of the Canadian cricket team were on hand at Rogers Centre for the third annual Cricket Day at the Park.

COMING UP

Right-hander Kevin Gausman (5-4, 3.68) was scheduled to start for the Blue Jays on Sunday. The Athletics will send left-hander JP Sears (4-5, 5.18) to the mound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2025.