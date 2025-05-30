Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

BC Ferries’ new lounge menu prices have some passengers feeling at sea

By Lasia Kretzel & Jordan Armstrong Global News
Posted May 30, 2025 8:28 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Menu prices at new B.C. Ferries paid-access lounge raising eyebrows'
Menu prices at new B.C. Ferries paid-access lounge raising eyebrows
WATCH: B.C. Ferries is unveiling the menu for its new Seascapes Dining Lounge, launching this summer on the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route. But as Jordan Armstrong reports, some of the menu prices for the new lounge are raising eyebrows.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

BC Ferries’ new Seascapes Dining Lounge menu is making waves — but not in a good way, with some passengers saying the prices are enough to rock the boat.

Admission to the lounge is $6 per person, which includes unlimited tea, coffee and soft drinks. However, the newly-released prices for food and other beverages could quickly rack up the bill.

A bowl of cranberry and coconut oatmeal begins at $9.99 while a continental breakfast plate or banana caramel crepe will set you back $13.99. The lunch and dinner menu ranges in price from $9.49 for a bowl of soup, to $19.99 for a beef barbacoa and rice bowl.

“I think that’s silly. We’re paying to get on the ferry anyways,” passenger Lauren said.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

She was echoed by her friend and fellow student Georgia.

Story continues below advertisement

“I would not be caught dead paying $14 for a breakfast as a student personally,” Georgia said. “We know Vancouver is expensive. We know B.C. is expensive, but that’s just totally, totally unreasonable.”

Click to play video: 'BC Ferries introduce new lounge with $6 entrance fee'
BC Ferries introduce new lounge with $6 entrance fee
Trending Now

Alcoholic drinks may feel comparable to any restaurant on land, with beer, cider and cocktails ranging from $7.99 to $8.99, and wine goes for $14.99, but they must be accompanied by a meal.

By comparison, a full dinner in the former Pacific Buffet onboard was $27, including unlimited dessert.

“I feel a bit sad that the buffet ended up closing, actually, because it was a very nice experience to be able to do that,” passenger Janine Mayers said. “I understand that there is the need for cost, but I do think that it’s not as good of an experience.”

Story continues below advertisement

BC Ferries says it ditched the buffet because it wasn’t attracting many passengers and lost more than $1 million a year.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices