Louise Bridge closure extended until end of July as additional repairs needed

Send this page to someone via email

Motorists who typically take the Louise Bridge on their routes will have to wait a little bit longer to access it.

The bridge was originally closed on May 23 for annual inspection and maintenance, but an inspection uncovered corrosion that needs to be fixed before the bridge can re-open.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The city says it will take until the end of July to complete the work.

Pedestrians and cyclists are still able to access the bridge, although that may change to accommodate crews and specific work.