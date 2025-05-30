Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Louise Bridge closure extended until end of July as additional repairs needed

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted May 30, 2025 6:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Louise Bridge closure extended until end of July as additional repairs needed'
Louise Bridge closure extended until end of July as additional repairs needed
The Louise Bridge is set to be closed for much longer than anticipated.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Motorists who typically take the Louise Bridge on their routes will have to wait a little bit longer to access it.

The bridge was originally closed on May 23 for annual inspection and maintenance, but an inspection uncovered corrosion that needs to be fixed before the bridge can re-open.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The city says it will take until the end of July to complete the work.

Trending Now

Pedestrians and cyclists are still able to access the bridge, although that may change to accommodate crews and specific work.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices