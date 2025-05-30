Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky


Canada

Quebec government committee is concerned about polarization of gender identity issues

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 30, 2025 5:47 pm
1 min read
The government launched the committee in December 2023 after a number of gender-related incidents in schools. View image in full screen
The government launched the committee in December 2023 after a number of gender-related incidents in schools. LW
A Quebec government committee says it is concerned about how gender identity issues have become polarized.

The committee’s mandate was to paint a portrait of the situation in Quebec and to define the main gender identity issues.

The government launched the committee in December 2023 after a number of gender-related incidents in schools.

In one case, a school southeast of Montreal received threats after a nonbinary teacher asked to use the honorific Mx – pronounced Miks.

The government also intervened to stop another school from providing gender-neutral bathrooms for students.

The committee called for deepening scientific knowledge about the subject.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

