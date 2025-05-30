Quebec government committee is concerned about polarization of gender identity issues

See more sharing options

A Quebec government committee says it is concerned about how gender identity issues have become polarized.

The committee’s mandate was to paint a portrait of the situation in Quebec and to define the main gender identity issues.

The government launched the committee in December 2023 after a number of gender-related incidents in schools.

In one case, a school southeast of Montreal received threats after a nonbinary teacher asked to use the honorific Mx – pronounced Miks.

The government also intervened to stop another school from providing gender-neutral bathrooms for students.

The committee called for deepening scientific knowledge about the subject.