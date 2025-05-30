Teen girl found guilty of manslaughter in attack on homeless man

A judge has found a teen girl guilty of manslaughter in the fatal swarming attack on a homeless Toronto man in 2022.
The girl, who was 14 at the time of the attack, had been charged with second-degree murder in Kenneth Lee’s death.
