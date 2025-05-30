Menu

Crime

Teen girl found guilty of manslaughter in attack on homeless man

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 30, 2025 3:09 pm
1 min read
Kenneth Lee is shown in a Toronto Police Service handout photo. View image in full screen
Kenneth Lee is shown in a Toronto Police Service handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto Police Service
A judge has found a teen girl guilty of manslaughter in the fatal swarming attack on a homeless Toronto man in 2022.

The girl, who was 14 at the time of the attack, had been charged with second-degree murder in Kenneth Lee’s death.

More coming.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

