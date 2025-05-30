Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Alberta government extends deadline for judge’s investigation into health contracts scandal

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted May 30, 2025 1:42 pm
1 min read
A treatment room in the emergency department at Peter Lougheed hospital is pictured in, Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. View image in full screen
A treatment room in the emergency department at Peter Lougheed hospital is pictured in, Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta’s government says it’s extending the deadline for a former judge to investigate allegations of high-level conflict of interest and arm-twisting in health care contracts.

Former Manitoba provincial court chief judge Raymond Wyant was expected to submit an interim report to the government today, followed by a full report next month.

The government employee facilitating the investigation says the number of documents provided and interviews requested by the former judge means that initial time frame is no longer feasible.

Deputy minister of jobs Chris McPherson says Wyant will now deliver an interim report in September, with his final report due in October.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The allegations stem from a wrongful dismissal lawsuit filed by the former head of Alberta Health Services, who claims individuals in high government places interfered in overpriced health deals for private companies while she was on the job.

Story continues below advertisement

The allegations have not been tested in court.

“When the investigation was being initiated, I was instructed by Premier Danielle Smith to ensure that Judge Wyant had the time and resources necessary to bring his expertise to bear fully on the matters under consideration,” McPherson said in a statement Friday, adding that the final report will still be made public as promised by the government.

Trending Now

“The ministerial order and terms of reference for the independent investigation are otherwise unchanged.”

Wyant’s investigation is one of many that have been initiated as a result of the allegations, including probes by the RCMP and Alberta’s auditor general.

Click to play video: 'AHS files statement of defense in CEO firing, allegations of corruption'
AHS files statement of defense in CEO firing, allegations of corruption
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices