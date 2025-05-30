Alberta government extends deadline for judge’s investigation into health contracts scandal

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s government says it’s extending the deadline for a former judge to investigate allegations of high-level conflict of interest and arm-twisting in health care contracts.

Former Manitoba provincial court chief judge Raymond Wyant was expected to submit an interim report to the government today, followed by a full report next month.

The government employee facilitating the investigation says the number of documents provided and interviews requested by the former judge means that initial time frame is no longer feasible.

Deputy minister of jobs Chris McPherson says Wyant will now deliver an interim report in September, with his final report due in October.

The allegations stem from a wrongful dismissal lawsuit filed by the former head of Alberta Health Services, who claims individuals in high government places interfered in overpriced health deals for private companies while she was on the job.

The allegations have not been tested in court.

“When the investigation was being initiated, I was instructed by Premier Danielle Smith to ensure that Judge Wyant had the time and resources necessary to bring his expertise to bear fully on the matters under consideration,” McPherson said in a statement Friday, adding that the final report will still be made public as promised by the government.

“The ministerial order and terms of reference for the independent investigation are otherwise unchanged.”

Wyant’s investigation is one of many that have been initiated as a result of the allegations, including probes by the RCMP and Alberta’s auditor general.