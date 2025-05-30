Nova Scotia NDP says province too secretive, must release environmental racism report

See more sharing options

Nova Scotia’s Opposition NDP is calling on the province to release recommendations from a panel that examined environmental racism, saying it’s a matter of accountability.

Premier Tim Houston’s Progressive Conservative government has refused to release the panel’s report, which was due in December 2023.

Justice Minister Becky Druhan, who is also responsible for the Office of Equity and Anti-Racism, did not answer Thursday when pressed by reporters to explain why the government is sitting on the report.

Druhan also wouldn’t answer when asked whether she had seen the panel’s recommendations, saying its work predated her appointment as minister.

NDP Leader Claudia Chender said today that Druhan’s evasiveness is part of a “concerning pattern” by a government that acts as if it’s above accountability.

She also pointed to the government’s failure to publicly announce that it had agreed last year to sign a $170-million federal infrastructure deal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2025.