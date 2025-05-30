1 dead, 2 hurt after workplace accident northeast of Montreal

See more sharing options

A man in his 30s is dead and two people are badly injured after a workplace accident in Sorel-Tracy, northeast of Montreal.

Quebec provincial police say they believe a lift trolley fell on a metal structure that collapsed at a work site at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The man was declared dead on site and the two others were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say Quebec’s workplace health and safety board is involved in the investigation.

This is the second fatal accident at a work site in Quebec in recent weeks.

The other occurred when the underground walls of a construction site north of Montreal collapsed on May 20, killing a worker and injuring two others.