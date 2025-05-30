Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

1 dead, 2 hurt after workplace accident northeast of Montreal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 30, 2025 12:05 pm
1 min read
Quebec provincial police say they believe a lift trolley fell on a metal structure that collapsed at a work site on Thursday. View image in full screen
Quebec provincial police say they believe a lift trolley fell on a metal structure that collapsed at a work site on Thursday. CMU/JJF
A man in his 30s is dead and two people are badly injured after a workplace accident in Sorel-Tracy, northeast of Montreal.

Quebec provincial police say they believe a lift trolley fell on a metal structure that collapsed at a work site at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The man was declared dead on site and the two others were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say Quebec’s workplace health and safety board is involved in the investigation.

This is the second fatal accident at a work site in Quebec in recent weeks.

The other occurred when the underground walls of a construction site north of Montreal collapsed on May 20, killing a worker and injuring two others.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

