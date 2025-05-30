Suspect in deadly Vancouver Lapu Lapu Day attack due in court

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The man accused of killing 11 people and injuring dozens more by driving an SUV into a crowded Vancouver street festival is due in court on Friday.

Kai Ji Adam Lo is charged with eight counts of second-degree murder in the tragedy that struck the Lapu Lapu Day street festival on April 26.

Friday’s hearing is slated to hear a report on Lo’s fitness to stand trial, after he was ordered to undergo a mental health assessment.

Story continues below advertisement

Advocacy group Filipino BC has called the incident a “social disaster” and said victims and their families are still navigating the “emotional aftermath.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Healing does not follow a straight line. It takes time, care, and community,” the group said in a statement. “And for many, this past month has been a heavy one.”

Earlier this week, members of Parliament held a moment of silence to mark the one-month anniversary of the tragedy.

Multiple fundraisers across Canada have raised more than $1 million for victims of the attack.