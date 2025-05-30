Menu

Crime

Suspect in deadly Vancouver Lapu Lapu Day attack due in court

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 30, 2025 12:01 pm
1 min read
Kai-Ji Adam Lo is seen in footage taken at the scene of the Lapu Lapu Day festival in Vancouver on Saturday night. View image in full screen
Kai-Ji Adam Lo is seen in footage taken at the scene of the Lapu Lapu Day festival in Vancouver on Saturday night. Submitted to Global News
The man accused of killing 11 people and injuring dozens more by driving an SUV into a crowded Vancouver street festival is due in court on Friday.

Kai Ji Adam Lo is charged with eight counts of second-degree murder in the tragedy that struck the Lapu Lapu Day street festival on April 26.

Friday’s hearing is slated to hear a report on Lo’s fitness to stand trial, after he was ordered to undergo a mental health assessment.

Click to play video: 'Culinary fundraiser held at Vancouver’s Gourmet Warehouse for Lapu Lapu Day victims'
Culinary fundraiser held at Vancouver’s Gourmet Warehouse for Lapu Lapu Day victims
Advocacy group Filipino BC has called the incident a “social disaster” and said victims and their families are still navigating the “emotional aftermath.”

“Healing does not follow a straight line. It takes time, care, and community,” the group said in a statement. “And for many, this past month has been a heavy one.”

Earlier this week, members of Parliament held a moment of silence to mark the one-month anniversary of the tragedy.

Multiple fundraisers across Canada have raised more than $1 million for victims of the attack.

