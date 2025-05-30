Suspect in deadly Vancouver Lapu Lapu Day attack due in court

The man accused of killing 11 people and injuring dozens more by driving an SUV into a crowded Vancouver street festival is due in court on Friday.
Kai Ji Adam Lo is charged with eight counts of second-degree murder in the tragedy that struck the Lapu Lapu Day street festival on April 26.
Friday’s hearing is slated to hear a report on Lo’s fitness to stand trial, after he was ordered to undergo a mental health assessment.
Advocacy group Filipino BC has called the incident a “social disaster” and said victims and their families are still navigating the “emotional aftermath.”
“Healing does not follow a straight line. It takes time, care, and community,” the group said in a statement. “And for many, this past month has been a heavy one.”
Earlier this week, members of Parliament held a moment of silence to mark the one-month anniversary of the tragedy.
Multiple fundraisers across Canada have raised more than $1 million for victims of the attack.
