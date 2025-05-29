Police confirm remains found in Cape Breton belong to missing man Justin MacDonald

Police in Nova Scotia say remains found in Cape Breton earlier this week are those of Justin MacDonald.
The Cape Breton Regional Police Service says an autopsy confirmed his death was a homicide.
The 34-year-old was last seen alive around at 11 p.m. on July 7, 2024, at an Irving gas station in North Sydney, N.S.
His remains were found Monday near Morley Road, a dirt and gravel road that cuts through a forested area roughly 20 kilometres south of North Sydney.
Three men were charged in December in connection with his death.
The men face various charges between them, including second-degree murder, robbery and assault.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2025.
