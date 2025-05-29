Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

$10,000 reward offered for information in 2019 slaying of Richmond, B.C. notary

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 29, 2025 4:02 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Notary public found dead in Richmond business'
Notary public found dead in Richmond business
Police are asking for the public's help to solve the suspicious death of 58-year-old Stephen Chong. The Richmond notary was found dead in his office and had no criminal record. Jill Bennett reports – Oct 19, 2019
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police and colleagues of a murdered Richmond notary are hoping a $10,000 reward will spur someone to come forward with information that can help solve the case.

Stephen Chong was found dead in his second-floor office at a strip mall in the 8200 block of Granville Avenue on the evening of Oct. 18, 2019.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says Chong had no record of criminal activity, and despite years of investigation and following up on tips, his case remains open.

Notary Stephen Chong was found dead in his second-floor Richmond office in October 2019.
Notary Stephen Chong was found dead in his second-floor Richmond office in October 2019. IHIT

“Mr. Chong went to work like any other day, and he never returned home to his family. This case remains unsolved and ongoing, and we need people’s help to come forward with information,” said IHIT Sgt. Freda Fong.

Story continues below advertisement

“He was found deceased inside his office, and the people who are responsible or the person responsible would have known he was there at the time. So it is believed to be an isolated incident, and not random.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Now the Society of Notaries Public of B.C. is going public with the reward, which it says it will pay out to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and charge of Chong’s killer or killers.

Trending Now

“Stephen was only 58 and was looking forward to spending time with his wife and family members. His death had a tremendous impact to his family, friends, clients and all the other notaries in the province,” said Joan Letendre with the society.

“He was a well-respected legal professional known for his honesty, reliability and as a person of integrity to both his clients and fellow notaries. Stephen was a mentor and confidante to many in the legal community.”

The society has been offering the reward since the year after Chong’s death but did not widely publicize it.

But with the case still unsolved, it is teaming up with homicide investigators in the hopes that a more public appeal with deliver key information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices