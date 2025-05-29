$10,000 reward offered for information in 2019 slaying of Richmond, B.C. notary

Send this page to someone via email

Police and colleagues of a murdered Richmond notary are hoping a $10,000 reward will spur someone to come forward with information that can help solve the case.

Stephen Chong was found dead in his second-floor office at a strip mall in the 8200 block of Granville Avenue on the evening of Oct. 18, 2019.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says Chong had no record of criminal activity, and despite years of investigation and following up on tips, his case remains open.

“Mr. Chong went to work like any other day, and he never returned home to his family. This case remains unsolved and ongoing, and we need people’s help to come forward with information,” said IHIT Sgt. Freda Fong.

“He was found deceased inside his office, and the people who are responsible or the person responsible would have known he was there at the time. So it is believed to be an isolated incident, and not random.”

Now the Society of Notaries Public of B.C. is going public with the reward, which it says it will pay out to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and charge of Chong’s killer or killers.

“Stephen was only 58 and was looking forward to spending time with his wife and family members. His death had a tremendous impact to his family, friends, clients and all the other notaries in the province,” said Joan Letendre with the society.

“He was a well-respected legal professional known for his honesty, reliability and as a person of integrity to both his clients and fellow notaries. Stephen was a mentor and confidante to many in the legal community.”

The society has been offering the reward since the year after Chong’s death but did not widely publicize it.

But with the case still unsolved, it is teaming up with homicide investigators in the hopes that a more public appeal with deliver key information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.