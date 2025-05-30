Family of man killed in boat accident shows up in court to face accused

Send this page to someone via email

Dressed in all black, more than two dozen of Codey Daly’s loved ones showed up to the Valleyfield courthouse Thursday morning to face the man accused of killing the 29-year-old last summer.

Last August, Alexander Paliotti allegedly reversed his boat trailer into his driveway, crushing his longtime friend after spending the day on the boat.

He was arrested and later charged with impaired driving causing death.

In court, the defence lawyer argued that they need more time to review the evidence before submitting a plea.

The Crown and the judge agreed to the extension.

“To put Codey’s family through this, to put us through this, to come back here when a stance could have easily been taken sooner — even before today — is insulting,” said Noa Almaleh, Codey’s girlfriend.

“It just goes to show that they’re playing with his capabilities and his rights, using it in his favour, rather than taking accountability.”

The judge also ruled that Paliotti will get his driver’s licence back, under certain conditions.

Paliotti was not in court on Thursday, though he was not required to be by law.

The case will return to court on Oct. 7.

The judge made it a point to insist Paliotti be present for the hearing.

