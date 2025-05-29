4 kids, 2 adults rescued after going off trail near Port Alberni

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver Island search and rescue team is urging the public to be careful in the backcountry after rescuing a pair of adults and four children who became lost in the wilderness.

It happened on Sunday as members of the Alberni Valley Rescue Squad (AVRS) were wrapping up a weekend of survival training.

The group of hikers had set out on the Hole in the Wall trail, it said.

“The group had unintentionally left the main trail, crossing creeks and bushwhacking through dense forest. Fortunately, they had cell service and were able to call for help,” AVRS said.

With the help of its newly-formed drone unit, the team was able to get an aerial view of the area and guide a ground team to the lost group’s location.

“Given the challenging conditions and the ages of the children, ranging from three to eight years old, our rope team was deployed to secure lines through the forest,” it said.

“This provided much-needed support and safety for the children as they made their way out of the bush.”

The incident has sparked a warning that even though the Hole in the Wall trail looks short and straightforward, the surrounding network of logging roads and other trails can be confusing.

SAR members are also urging the public to take broader precautions any time they head into the wilderness, including sticking to marked trails, dressing for the conditions and using a GPS or an offline map.

Anyone headed into the backcountry should also ensure they have packed appropriately, including food and water and the rest of the “10 essentials.”

Anyone venturing out for a hike should also make sure they have told someone their prepared route and expected return time, and be aware that weather and temperatures can change quickly.