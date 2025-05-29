Menu

Crime

Manitoba Public Insurance cracks down on unpermitted vehicle dealers

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 29, 2025 1:10 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Car collateral warning'
Car collateral warning
RELATED: A Winnipeg man is warning others after he says he was scammed by a former tenant who simply used a photo of his vehicle to secure a loan. Teagan Rasche reports on this rare fraud and how it happened – May 27, 2024
Manitoba Public Insurance says it’s putting the brakes on “curbers” involved in the illegal vehicle trade.

According to the Crown corporation, the term “curbers” describes people who sell more than four vehicles in a single year without a dealer permit.

These sellers, MPI said, are often linked to wider fraud networks, as they don’t follow the same requirements as legitimate dealers, including disclosing collision history or keeping any records of the vehicles that pass through their hands.

As of 2024, MPI has had the ability to issue provincial offence notices for illegal sales, with four issued to date — each of which carries a fine of at least $2,500. MPI said it has also sent 30 letters to potential curbers, with 30 more being sent out this month.

“The ability to issue Provincial Offence Notices to unpermitted dealers goes hand-in-hand with sanctions for dealers, MPI’s Dana Frazer said in a release Thursday.

“Suspended dealers are monitored, and if found to be still operating as a dealer, a notice is issued.

“With this increased oversight over curbers and suspended dealers, we now have increased awareness of fraud networks.”

Legitimate dealers are identified on MPI’s website, the insurer said, and anyone who wants to report fraud anonymously is asked to call the tip line at 204-985-8477 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Man charged with fraud for bogus crowdfunding campaign, Winnipeg cops say'
Man charged with fraud for bogus crowdfunding campaign, Winnipeg cops say
