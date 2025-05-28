Jets captain Lowry likely to miss start of next season after undergoing hip surgery

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Jets captain Adam Lowry is expected to miss the start of the next NHL season as he recovers from hip surgery.

The Jets updated Lowry’s status in a statement Wednesday, a day after Lowry underwent the procedure.

The statement, which did not specify when Lowry sustained a hip injury, said the surgery was a success. The team expects him to make a full recovery after five to six months of rehabilitation.

Lowry had four goals in 13 post-season games for the Jets, including the double-overtime goal that gave Winnipeg a 4-3 win over the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the first round.

The Jets, who won the Presidents’ Trophy as the team with the best regular-season record, were eliminated in six games by Dallas in the second round.

The 32-year-old Lowry, who has played his entire career with the Jets, is set to enter the final season of a five-year, US$16.25-million contract.