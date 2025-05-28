Menu

Sports

Jets captain Lowry likely to miss start of next season after undergoing hip surgery

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 28, 2025 3:35 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Jets captain Adam Lowry is expected to miss the start of the next NHL season as he recovers from hip surgery.

The Jets updated Lowry’s status in a statement Wednesday, a day after Lowry underwent the procedure.

The statement, which did not specify when Lowry sustained a hip injury, said the surgery was a success. The team expects him to make a full recovery after five to six months of rehabilitation.

Lowry had four goals in 13 post-season games for the Jets, including the double-overtime goal that gave Winnipeg a 4-3 win over the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the first round.

The Jets, who won the Presidents’ Trophy as the team with the best regular-season record, were eliminated in six games by Dallas in the second round.

The 32-year-old Lowry, who has played his entire career with the Jets, is set to enter the final season of a five-year, US$16.25-million contract.

Click to play video: 'Lowry accepts cheque on behalf of Toba Centre for Children and Youth'
Lowry accepts cheque on behalf of Toba Centre for Children and Youth
© 2025 The Canadian Press

