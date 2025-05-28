Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Alberta policies have dampened investor confidence in renewables: report

By Lauren Krugel The Canadian Press
Posted May 28, 2025 3:02 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta unveils strict new rules for renewable energy'
Alberta unveils strict new rules for renewable energy
WATCH FROM FEB. 28, 2024: Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has revealed sweeping new restrictions on renewable energy projects. Heather Yourex-West explains why the measures are being implemented, what this means for new wind and solar projects, and why green energy advocates see this as a setback – Feb 28, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A report from clean energy think tank Pembina Institute suggests investor confidence in Alberta’s renewables sector has been dampened by provincial policy moves.

Authors of the report released Wednesday looked at the provincial electrical system operator’s queue of projects waiting to connect to the grid between 2021 and 2024.

That data gave them a sense of investor interest in Alberta renewables before and after the province imposed a surprise seven-month moratorium on new wind and solar projects in 2023.

Click to play video: 'Strict regulations introduced for Alberta renewable energy development'
Strict regulations introduced for Alberta renewable energy development

With the threat of U.S. tariffs continuing to loom, Alberta should be actively seeking out every investment dollar it can, said Scott MacDougall, director of the Pembina Institute’s electricity program.

Story continues below advertisement

“There is strong evidence that Alberta has weakened renewable energy investments through its actions to date,” he said in a news release.

“The good news is the growth in low-cost renewable electricity is continuing elsewhere in Canada and the world, so those dollars are still there for the taking, if the Government of Alberta works to restore market confidence quickly.”

The Pembina Institute says the Alberta government has work to do to restore investors confidence in renewable energy in the province. View image in full screen
The Pembina Institute says the Alberta government has work to do to restore investors confidence in renewable energy in the province. File Photo

Pembina recommends Alberta create regulations that support a vision for a “clean, resilient and affordable” electrical system and fast-track developments in areas where utility-scale renewable projects would be particularly well suited.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It is also calling for ways to boost the system’s independence and resilience by enabling electricity exports and imports with neighbouring grids, energy storage and other measures.

The renewables moratorium is over, but the institute said continuing sources of uncertainty include a broad restructuring of the electricity market, Alberta’s legal challenge to federal clean electricity regulations, barring wind developments near “pristine viewscapes” and new reclamation requirements.

Story continues below advertisement

“No other industry sectors have been subjected to such onerous rules,” Pembina said in the report.

Based on data from the Alberta Electric System Operator, the think tank said the number of proposed new projects in the queue last year were on par with two years earlier, before the moratorium.

But more projects were cancelled than proposed last year — 9.5 gigawatts versus 8.3 GW.

Meanwhile, other jurisdictions like Australia and Texas are seeing their numbers of new projects climb, as other provinces chase renewables growth.

“Restoring investor confidence in the renewables sector has to be a priority item for this government, to ensure Albertans aren’t left out while Canadians in other provinces experience the benefits of low-cost, abundant, reliable energy to power their lives for years to come.”

The new project queue surged to 20 GW in 2023, in part due to a change that saw project proposals assessed in batches instead of individually, as well as developers rushing to get up and running ahead of the moratorium kicking in.

Click to play video: 'Alberta to introduce renewable energy recycling fee'
Alberta to introduce renewable energy recycling fee

A spokesman for Alberta Energy Minister Brian Jean said the province continues to lead Canada in renewable investment.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our government has set a clear, responsible path forward for a balanced approach on renewable energy development, ensuring our grid is reliable, affordable and sustainable for generations to come,” Josh Aldrich said in an email.

“Over the past year, we have driven down the cost of electricity in Alberta, improved grid stability with (three GW) of baseload power generation from natural gas and have passed legislation that will restructure the market, providing long-term stability for industry and Albertans.”

The Alberta Utilities Commission has approved 44 new generation projects in the past year totalling 3.6 GW, and 2.8 GW of that is from renewables, surpassing the previous two years.

Click to play video: 'Renewable energy industry reacts to Alberta’s electricity market changes'
Renewable energy industry reacts to Alberta’s electricity market changes
Related News
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices