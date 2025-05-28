Canada’s agricultural minister weighs in on B.C. ostrich farm, U.S. political interest

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s agricultural minister is weighing in on the fate of almost 400 ostriches at a farm in B.C.’s Interior.

However, Minister Heath MacDonald did not have much new to say on the topic.

He said the government is in a process with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) and all the facts are being taken into consideration when it comes to the fate of the birds.

“We’ll move forward on the best possible solution for everybody involved and I certainly obviously feel sorry for the farmers and that but we also have the economic side to this, we have to protect other industries and sectors as well,” MacDonald said.

But Katie Pasitney, whose parents own the farm, said they aren’t interested in moving the flock, although they’re grateful for the support.

Story continues below advertisement

Oz is the administrator for the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and is the second health official in the administration of President Donald Trump to try to prevent the cull, after U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr intervened last week.

MacDonald said he has not been in contact with anyone in the U.S. administration and he has faith in the Canadian process to come to the right decision.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

When asked if all the birds could be killed, MacDonald said “not necessarily” but did not give any further details.

The CFIA ordered the cull last year after an avian flu outbreak at the farm, and a judge tossed out a challenge this month that sought to stop the order.

— with files from The Canadian Press