Environment

Canada’s agricultural minister weighs in on B.C. ostrich farm, U.S. political interest

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 28, 2025 3:42 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Federal agriculture minister weighs in on B.C. ostrich flock facing court-ordered cull'
Federal agriculture minister weighs in on B.C. ostrich flock facing court-ordered cull
WATCH: Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Heath MacDonald was asked Wednesday about the West Kootenay flock of ostriches in Edgewood, B.C., facing a court-ordered cull due to an avian flu outbreak. MacDonald said the government is working with the CFIA to find "the best possible solution for everybody involved" and is not influenced by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the U.S. administration.
Canada’s agricultural minister is weighing in on the fate of almost 400 ostriches at a farm in B.C.’s Interior.

However, Minister Heath MacDonald did not have much new to say on the topic.

He said the government is in a process with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) and all the facts are being taken into consideration when it comes to the fate of the birds.

“We’ll move forward on the best possible solution for everybody involved and I certainly obviously feel sorry for the farmers and that but we also have the economic side to this, we have to protect other industries and sectors as well,” MacDonald said.

Recently, United States health official and former television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz offered to save the birds from an impending cull by relocating them to his ranch in Florida.

But Katie Pasitney, whose parents own the farm, said they aren’t interested in moving the flock, although they’re grateful for the support.

Oz is the administrator for the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and is the second health official in the administration of President Donald Trump to try to prevent the cull, after U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr intervened last week.

Click to play video: '‘Let them live’: Controversial West Kootenay ostrich cull decision gains more attention'
‘Let them live’: Controversial West Kootenay ostrich cull decision gains more attention
MacDonald said he has not been in contact with anyone in the U.S. administration and he has faith in the Canadian process to come to the right decision.

When asked if all the birds could be killed, MacDonald said “not necessarily” but did not give any further details.

The CFIA ordered the cull last year after an avian flu outbreak at the farm, and a judge tossed out a challenge this month that sought to stop the order.

— with files from The Canadian Press

