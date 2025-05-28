N.S. unable to lay charges in 2023 wildfire despite ‘exhausting all possible avenues’

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia government says it is “unable” to lay charges in the 2023 wildfire that burned 969 hectares despite “exhausting all possible avenues.”

Wednesday marks exactly two years since the wildfire in the Upper Tantallon and Hammonds Plains area broke out. The fire, which was one of the largest recorded in Halifax Regional Municipality, displaced more than 16,000 residents and destroyed about 150 homes.

The Department of Natural Resources has two years from the date of an offence to lay charges under the Forests Act.

“Charges are only laid if there is sufficient evidence to secure a conviction. There is a high bar for what can be used as evidence in court,” the province noted in a news release Wednesday.

The department cannot lay criminal charges under the Forests Act.

In the fall of 2023, RCMP closed it investigation into the wildfire, saying there was “no Criminal Code offense noted.”

It said the fire “started as a result of unextinguished (embers) from small outdoor patio fireplace.”